Bfsg LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.10% of KBR worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 834,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in KBR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,196 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in KBR by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,061. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

