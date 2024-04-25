Bfsg LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $501.47. 1,204,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.86 and its 200-day moving average is $480.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $429.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.