Bfsg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 473,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 13,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 3,354,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,364,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

