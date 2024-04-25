Bfsg LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Greif by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Greif news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill acquired 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,211.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,347. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill acquired 745 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at $104,211.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 42,934 shares of company stock worth $2,864,352 and sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 22,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,664. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

