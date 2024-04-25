Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 60 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.61.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $97.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,891.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,356. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,020.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2,768.74. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

