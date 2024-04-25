Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,334.65

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $18.42 million and approximately $25,334.65 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00087604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00035330 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012933 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

