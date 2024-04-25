BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 0.8% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 319,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

