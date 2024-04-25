BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Sells 306 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.05. 1,562,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,495. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

