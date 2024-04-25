Brokers Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAG. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after buying an additional 406,335 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after buying an additional 642,494 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

