KULR Technology Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

KULR opened at 0.47 on Thursday. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

In other KULR Technology Group news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 460,037 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.22, for a total transaction of 101,208.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,629,365 shares in the company, valued at 3,218,460.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

