Brokers Offer Predictions for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 458.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$14.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.04.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

