Brokers Set Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX opened at $138.97 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 319,564 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after purchasing an additional 273,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,994 shares of company stock worth $25,806,409. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.