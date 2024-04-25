C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

