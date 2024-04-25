T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.20 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.