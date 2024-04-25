CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Up 4.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $403.85 and last traded at $396.84. 53,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 121,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.38.

The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CACI International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in CACI International by 32.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CACI International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.27 and its 200-day moving average is $344.37.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.