California Public Employees Retirement System Has $73.41 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,406,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $73,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

