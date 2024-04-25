Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $80.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 253.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

