Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EHC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Encompass Health stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 26.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $814,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 22.1% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $343,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

