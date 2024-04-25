KeyCorp Weighs in on Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Super Micro Computer in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey expects that the company will earn $7.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $20.24 per share.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $754.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $952.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after acquiring an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,751,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

