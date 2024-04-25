Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $258,421,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,311,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,449,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,477,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,048. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

