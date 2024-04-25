Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after buying an additional 1,264,727 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,011.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 252,857 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 213,133 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 234,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.37. 359,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

