Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 51.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CC traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 169,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,415. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -64.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

