Citigroup Trims CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Target Price to $4.25

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CINT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $525.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CI&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

