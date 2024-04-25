Block’s (SQ) Positive Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $74.02 on Monday. Block has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 414.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

