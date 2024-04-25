Community Bank N.A. Buys 760 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 810.9% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DE traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.88. The company had a trading volume of 683,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.47. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.