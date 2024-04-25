Comparing Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 2 4 0 2.67 Lattice Semiconductor 0 3 8 0 2.73

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $142.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.25%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given SiTime’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $143.99 million 12.58 -$80.54 million ($3.63) -21.82 Lattice Semiconductor $737.15 million 13.52 $259.06 million $1.85 39.16

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -55.93% -10.21% -9.09% Lattice Semiconductor 35.14% 36.07% 27.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats SiTime on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

