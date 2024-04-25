Dakota Gold (DC) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Dakota Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.17 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.14 billion $1.04 billion 7.55

Profitability

Dakota Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -85.21% -4.69% -4.33%

Risk & Volatility

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dakota Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1131 2461 2998 108 2.31

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 40.54%. Given Dakota Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Dakota Gold rivals beat Dakota Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Dakota Gold

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.