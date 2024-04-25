StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $344.85 million, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.44.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.27 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSI Compressco
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.