Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $121,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

