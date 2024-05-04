General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of General Mills worth $118,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in General Mills by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $69.91 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

