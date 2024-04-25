Desjardins Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.63.

TSU stock opened at C$43.04 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.67.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.7177792 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Insiders sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

