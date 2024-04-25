Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Energy Transfer has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 2,609,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,295,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
