MDA Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MDA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MDA’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MDA from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

MDA stock opened at C$14.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.12. MDA has a fifty-two week low of C$6.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.18. MDA had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of C$205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.30 million.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total value of C$1,500,660.00. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. MDA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.00%.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

