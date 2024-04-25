Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $191.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $147.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $253.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

