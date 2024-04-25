Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Scotiabank

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.92.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $5,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

