Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $356.73.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $204.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.94. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -0.47.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $3,338,894.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,118.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total transaction of $658,269.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,909,164.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $3,338,894.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,118.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,496 shares of company stock valued at $31,362,420. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,051,000 after acquiring an additional 333,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,770,000 after acquiring an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after acquiring an additional 605,741 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 91,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

