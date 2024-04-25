Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 473,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

XOM stock opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $479.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

