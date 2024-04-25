Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 217,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.78.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

