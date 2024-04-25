Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29.
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
