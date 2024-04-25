GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 1,472 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $240.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.59 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.12.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.