Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY opened at $27.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 156.52%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

