Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after buying an additional 3,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 80.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,362,000 after buying an additional 1,778,131 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 65.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,628,000 after buying an additional 1,514,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 200,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.82%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.58%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

