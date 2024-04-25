Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

HWBK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.89. 13,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,773. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.75%.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Todd Eden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,400 shares of company stock worth $426,846 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

