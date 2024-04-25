HC Wainwright Cuts Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $3.40

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.60 to $3.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.18% from the stock’s previous close.

URG has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $453.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.11. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 26,245,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,418,000 after buying an additional 307,016 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after buying an additional 3,118,647 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 1,260,419 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,584,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 165,082 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 78,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

