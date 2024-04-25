Head to Head Contrast: Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) & Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ocado Group and Albertsons Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 2 2 0 0 1.50 Albertsons Companies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $24.45, suggesting a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Albertsons Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Ocado Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies $79.24 billion 0.15 $1.51 billion $2.23 8.99

This table compares Ocado Group and Albertsons Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ocado Group and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 1.64% 68.02% 6.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Ocado Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services. The company is involved in the software and robotics platform business that provides the Ocado Smart Platform as a managed service, as well as offers Ocado Intelligent Automation that sells its technology to warehouse environments in non-grocery markets. In addition, the company provides online retail and automated storage and retrieval solutions for general merchandise to corporations. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

