Insider Buying: Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) VP Buys $32,104.00 in Stock

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.13 per share, with a total value of $32,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CET opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Central Securities Co. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth $37,180,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

