iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.42. The company had a trading volume of 349,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,546. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

