First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $402,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $151.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

