iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Decreased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.9% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.34. 114,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,175. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

