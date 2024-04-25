Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 55,714 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,714 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.15% of VSE worth $32,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after buying an additional 103,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.6% in the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 362,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSEC stock opened at $78.61 on Thursday. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

